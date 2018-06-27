World Cup - Group H
Japan15:00Poland
Venue: Volgograd Arena

World Cup 2018: Japan v Poland

Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima punches the ball into the path of Senegal forward Sadio Mane
Goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima gifted Sadio Mane a goal in Japan's 2-2 draw with Senegal

Japan could recall Leicester's Shinji Okazaki, who has featured in both of their previous games as a substitute.

Veteran goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima has made costly errors in consecutive matches and may be replaced by 23-year-old Kosuke Nakamura.

Already eliminated Poland could make changes for their final game.

Experienced defender Kamil Glik made his comeback from a shoulder injury as a substitute against Colombia and may return to the starting line-up.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Japan captain Makoto Hasebe: "Japan are not the kind of team that can aim for a point and go and carry [a negative] plan out.

"I think we have to focus on getting three points rather than make calculations. We have four points after two games but we haven't accomplished anything yet."

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski: "We realise we didn't do well enough but that is something we cannot overcome.

"We fought as much as we could but that was all we could do, bearing in mind the problems we had before the World Cup in terms of injuries and form."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This group has proved the most difficult to call so far, and Japan have surprised me the most.

They only need a point to be sure of going through - but if Poland play the way they can, then they should win.

Prediction: 0-2

Keisuke Honda has been involved in seven of Japan's last 10 World Cup goals (four goals and three assists)
MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Japan have won the two previous games between these sides, scoring a total of seven unanswered goals.
  • They beat the Poles 5-0 in Hong Kong in February 1996 and won 2-0 in the Polish city of Lodz in March 2002. Both games were friendlies.

Japan

  • The only previous occasion Japan went through a World Cup group stage unbeaten was as co-hosts in 2002 (W2, D1).
  • Japan have failed to score in four of their last five World Cup games against European opponents (W1, D2, L2), with their only goals coming in a 3-1 victory over Denmark in 2010.
  • Keisuke Honda's goal against Senegal made him the first Japanese player to score at three different World Cups (2010, 2014, 2018).
  • Honda has been involved in seven of Japan's last 10 World Cup goals (four goals and three assists).

Poland

  • The only previous occasion that Poland failed to win a single game at a World Cup was on their debut in 1938. The tournament was pure knockout, and they were beaten 6-5 by Brazil after extra time.
  • The Poles were the first European side eliminated from the 2018 World Cup, and they have now bowed out at the group stage in three successive appearances (2002, 2006 and 2018).
  • They won their final group game in both 2002 and 2006.
  • Poland's only previous World Cup meeting with an Asian side was their 2-0 defeat to tournament co-hosts South Korea in 2002.
  • The Poles have not kept a clean sheet at the World Cup since a 1-0 win against Portugal in 1986, conceding 23 goals in their 10 games since then.

