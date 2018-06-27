World Cup 2018: Senegal v Colombia
Live on BBC One from 14:30 BST; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Senegal used a 4-4-2 formation in the win against Poland but switched to 4-3-3 for the draw with Japan.
A point will guarantee they reach the last 16 so coach Aliou Cisse may be tempted to field a defensive line-up.
Carlos Sanchez is available for Colombia after serving a one-game suspension.
Fellow midfielder Abel Aguilar was forced off after half an hour against Poland because of an injury and will be assessed.
Mateus Uribe replaced him as a substitute and could be promoted to the starting line-up.
James Rodriguez and Wilmar Barrios are one booking away from a ban, as are five Senegalese players.
THE VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS
Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse: "A player like Sadio Mane is a player with a lot of expectations and he is one of the players under the spotlight.
"He can do better, but [against Japan] he was better than against Poland and he needs to do better against Colombia."
Colombia head coach Jose Pekerman: "There are so many situations that can make or break a football team. This is a World Cup. We have to simply forget any quick judgements or prejudices that we might have.
"When I [choose] the starting line-up, I do it taking account of the whole context in which we find ourselves."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Senegal also only need a point to go through and, although Japan caused them more problems than I expected in their draw on Sunday, I think they will get it.
Prediction: 1-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Their only previous meeting was a friendly in Buenos Aires prior to the last World Cup in May 2014.
- Colombia led 2-0 at half-time through goals from Teofilo Gutierrez and Carlos Bacca but Moussa Kounate and Cheikh Ndoye struck after the break to earn Senegal, who ended the game with 10 men, a 2-2 draw.
Senegal
- Senegal have faced South American opponents just once before in the World Cup, drawing 3-3 in their final group game in 2002 against Uruguay (a game in which they led 3-0).
- The Senegalese kept a clean sheet in their first ever World Cup match, against France in 2002, but have not recorded a shut-out in any of their subsequent six games.
- They have conceded three goals from just seven shots on target faced at this World Cup.
- Moussa Wague, 19, became the first African teenager to score a World Cup goal in the 2-2 draw with Japan.
- Senegal are unbeaten in the 15 matches Sadio Mane has scored in (W9, D6).
Colombia
- Los Cafeteros' first World Cup match against African opposition was a 2-1 loss to Cameroon in extra time in 1990. Since then, they've beaten Tunisia (in 1998) and Ivory Coast (in 2014).
- They have scored four goals from seven shots on target at the 2018 World Cup, including three from four against Poland.
- Colombia's 3-0 win against the Poles equalled their biggest win at the World Cup (in 2014 they beat Greece 3-0 and Japan 4-1).
- James Rodriguez has six goals and four assists in seven World Cup appearances.