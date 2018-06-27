World Cup 2018: England v Belgium

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford could return to the England starting line-up against Belgium

TEAM NEWS

Both England and Belgium are already assured of their place in the last 16, and are expected to make a number of changes for their final group game.

Three Lions midfielder Dele Alli, who suffered a muscle problem against Tunisia, trained on Wednesday but is unlikely to be risked.

Marcus Rashford, Eric Dier and Gary Cahill could all earn recalls.

Kevin de Bruyne, Thomas Meunier and Jan Vertonghen are a booking away from a ban and unlikely to play for Belgium.

Striker Romelu Lukaku is a major doubt with the ankle injury he picked up against Tunisia.

Dries Mertens also has an ankle issue while captain Eden Hazard has been nursing a calf problem.

OVERVIEW

Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini says the denouement to Group G between Belgium and England will be a "strange game", and it certainly feels like it has a surreal edge to it.

With both sides already qualified, and level on points, goal difference and goals scored, their disciplinary records will decide who finishes top of the group if they draw in Kaliningrad. Should they still be level on that factor, the rare sight of the drawing of lots will take place to determine who finishes top.

There has been much debate in the media, pubs, offices and living rooms across England about whether Gareth Southgate's side would actually be better off finishing second rather than top as it could see them avoid a potential quarter-final against Brazil.

It's not something that Southgate is letting affect him: "I've heard talk of it being better finishing second, but how do you work all that out, really?" he said. "What I've discussed with the players is we must not waste any energy thinking whether it's better to be first or second in the group, who we might play in future rounds."

One thing in England's favour is the incredible record they have against Belgium. Their only defeat in 21 meetings came back 1936.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

England head coach Gareth Southgate: "I don't think the style of how we play should change.

"You are going to face different sorts of tests and challenges, but the way we want to play won't change.

"When we are attacking we just have to be more alert to counter-attacks and when we are defending, we have got to make sure our individual and collective defending is at a really high level."

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez: "The difficulty that we have in Belgium is that we have too many players that deserve to win the World Cup.

"Anyone could play. If that's the case, they need to be ready, to be ambassadors of our game in Belgium.

"We need to create momentum in the squad."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I thought England would beat Panama, but they did it in some style. It was a very impressive performance.

Belgium also scored some goals as they put Tunisia away, but they still look a bit disjointed to me, especially compared to how England are playing together, and the best 11 players do not always make the best team.

Prediction: 1-0

Harry Kane has scored five goals from five shots from target at this World Cup

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

England are unbeaten in their previous two matches against Belgium at the World Cup.

They drew 4-4 in 1954 and won 1-0 in the second round in 1990 courtesy of a volley from David Platt in extra time.

They are unbeaten in the last 11 meetings with Belgium, most recently winning a friendly in June 2012.

England

England have scored eight goals at this World Cup, as many as in 1954 and 1990. The only time they have scored more was the 11 they netted in 1966.

The only time England have won all three of their games in the group stage of a World Cup was in 1982, when they beat France, Czechoslovakia and Kuwait.

Harry Kane has scored five goals in the group stage of this tournament. The last player to score more in the opening round of a World Cup was Russia's Oleg Salenko, with six in 1994.

Kane has scored in each of his last five appearances for England. The last player to score in six games in a row for the Three Lions was Tommy Lawton in 1939.

The only England player to have scored more at a single World Cup is Gary Lineker, who scored six on his way to winning the Golden Boot in 1986.

Kane has five goals from five shots on target at this tournament.

Belgium