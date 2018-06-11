Seb Larsson: Hull City midfielder joins AIK Solna on two-year deal

Seb Larsson is in the Sweden squad for the World Cup in Russia

Hull City midfielder Seb Larsson has joined AIK Solna on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old Sweden international turned down a new deal with the Tigers to return to his home country.

The former Arsenal, Birmingham City and Sunderland man played 40 times in the league in his one season with Hull.

"We would like to wish Seb well for the future, including at the forthcoming World Cup, and thank him for his efforts in black and amber," the Championship club said in a statement.

