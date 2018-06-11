Anthony Limbrick: Grimsby Town name ex-Woking boss as assistant manager

Anthony Limbrick guided Woking to the second round of the FA Cup last season

Grimsby have named former Woking boss Anthony Limbrick as their new assistant manager, replacing Paul Wilkinson.

Limbrick was in charge of Woking for 11 months before leaving the National League side in April.

Mariners manager Michael Jolley has also added coach Adam Forrest to his backroom team at Blundell Park.

"It's not too long now until pre-season so I'm looking forward to getting in and working with the players, staff and gaffer," Limbrick said.

Wilkinson was number two under Russell Slade and initially stayed in the role after Jolley's appointment in March, but left the League Two club in May.