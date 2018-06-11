Sam Sargeant: Leyton Orient goalkeeper signs new two-year contract

All three of Sam Sargeant's league appearances for the O's in 2017-18 came in November

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant has signed a new two-year contract with the National League side.

The 20-year-old played three league games for the O's last term and went on loan to Margate and Leatherhead.

In all the academy product has made 18 league appearances since his senior debut in May 2016.

"I think there is a good team bond and together we can really push on and I think this season is going to be a really good one," Sargeant said.

Orient finished 13th in the National League last season.