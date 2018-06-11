Alan Stubbs: St Mirren boss attracted by raised Premiership profile

Alan Stubbs has signed a three-year deal to be St Mirren's new manager

Alan Stubbs says coaching in the Premiership has extra appeal because the profile of the league has been "taken to another level".

Stubbs, 46, has taken over at newly-promoted St Mirren, replacing Jack Ross after he left for Sunderland.

He will pit his wits against Celtic's Brendan Rodgers, Hibs' Neil Lennon, Steven Gerrard at Rangers, Steve Clarke at Kilmarnock and Hearts' Craig Levein.

"It's brilliant," he said of some of the opposing managers he will confront.

"Scottish football is talked about more than what it has been for a number of years now.

"The profile has certainly been taken up to another level. Brendan was the start of it obviously, then Steve Clarke, Neil Lennon, Craig Levein. With Steven going to Rangers, it can only be good.

St Mirren finished 12 points clear at the top of the Championship

"It can only help ultimately from a financial point of view. You'll find there's going to be a lot more people looking to support in terms of sponsorship, TV deals.

"The satellite broadcast deal comes up [for renewal] soon. It's only going to raise the profile and hopefully raise the contract that's on the table when it comes to negotiating another one."

The former Celtic and Everton defender was previously head coach at Hibernian when they were in the Championship, guiding the Easter Road side to their first Scottish Cup in 114 years in 2016 before having a brief spell in charge of Rotherham United.

"As a manager, you want to pit your wits against the best," he told BBC Scotland. "Obviously we know the job Brendan has done since he's come here and it's been nothing short of fantastic.

"But it's not just Brendan. Steve Clarke has done a fantastic job and coached at some of the best clubs in the world. So it's going to be a test and a challenge and something I'm really looking forward to.

"In terms of managing in the Premiership, I'm really, really excited about it. Going back to Easter Road is going to be great. It's the first time I would've managed at Celtic Park, which is going to be great.

"Going to Ibrox again is going to be great, Tynecastle too. You could go through all of them. It's exciting and I'm really looking forward to it."

'I look at football as an entertainment industry'

St Mirren chairman Gordon Scott is pleased to have secured someone of Stubbs' calibre, and someone renowned for an attacking style of play that's easy on the eye.

And while he is not pressurising his new manager with any public targets, Scott believes a top-six finish in their first season after promotion, which Lennon achieved at Hibs with the side Stubbs built, is not out of the question.

Gordon Scott says St Mirren are "ahead of schedule" after winning promotion

"I think it's very possible," said Scott. "I think clubs that come up do tend to get a bounce. It's not something that I'm expecting or putting pressure on the manager to achieve but there's no reason why we couldn't.

"We're probably a wee bit ahead of schedule in terms of league position. We didn't quite expect to get this far quite so soon. Our long-term ambition has always been to compete in the top six.

"We talk about that this year but realistically this season if we stay in the league and enjoy our football, that's one of the main reasons we brought Alan in. He played good football at Hibs.

"I look at football as an entertainment industry. It's not about finishing seventh, eighth, ninth. I'd rather finish 10th and enjoy my football than finish eighth and be bored to tears every week."

And Stubbs added: "We have to be able to walk before we run. I want to try and bring some exciting players here, players that the fans can connect with, who'll attract the crowds. And play a brand of football that is me."