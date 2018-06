Kristian Pedersen: Birmingham City boss Garry Monk makes his first signing

Kristian Pedersen has spent two seasons playing in the German second tier

Birmingham City boss Garry Monk has made his first signing by bringing in left-back Kristian Pedersen from Union Berlin for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, 6ft 2 ins Dane has signed a four-year contract.

Pedersen, who has five Under-21 international caps, can also be deployed in a wide left midfield role.

He played against Blues last summer when he was a member of the Berlin side who won 1-0 in Wolfsburg in a pre-season friendly.

Pederesen was with Danish side HB Køge prior to moving to Germany in 2016.

