Carabao Cup: Vietnam to host 2018-19 first-round draw

Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-0 to win the 2017-18 EFL Cup

Vietnam will host the first-round draw for the 2018-19 Carabao Cup on Friday.

It is the second campaign in a row the event has taken place in the Far East, after last year's first and third-round draws were held in Thailand and China.

Last season the English Football League apologised after early draws were beset by problems - including teams being drawn out twice and confusion around home and away ties.

The 35 first-round games take place during the week starting 13 August.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said they wanted to "promote the competition internationally" alongside the competition's Thai sponsor.

West Bromwich Albion, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are included in the first-round draw which will take place at 10:45 BST in Ho Chi Minh City.

Fellow Championship newcomers Stoke City and Swansea City will join in the second round alongside the top flight clubs which are not competing in Europe.

The EFL announced on Friday that extra time had been scrapped in the EFL Cup for next season, while seeding has been removed for the first two rounds of the competition.

However, north and south regionalisation will remain.

EFL Cup matches will go straight to a penalty shootout if the scores are level after 90 minutes to reduce "additional fatigue issues" following a vote by member clubs.