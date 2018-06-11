Graham Potter: Swansea must give new boss time says Ostersund's Hopcutt

New Swansea boss Graham Potter (C) has brought assistants Billy Reid (L) and Kyle Macaulay with him

Ostersunds FK winger Jamie Hopcutt says Swansea City must allow Graham Potter time to turn their fortunes around.

Potter, 43, was named as the new Swans manager on Monday on a three-year deal.

"We've had some bad patches over the years where we didn't get results," said Hopcutt.

"Maybe in the Premier League or Championship he wouldn't have been given that time in a bad spell. That's the difference. I hope he is given time to do things his way."

Potter, who succeeds Carlos Carvalhal after Swansea's Premier League relegation, won three promotions with Ostersund to take them to the top-flight Allsvenskan, also winning the Swedish Cup and qualifying for last season's Europa League.

Hopcutt, who joined Potter at the Swedish club in 2012, says Swansea are lucky to have got a manager of Potter's calibre.

"I think everyone knows how good he is. He was manager of the year when we finished eighth in the league and since then we've won the cup and beaten the bigger clubs over here," added the 25-year-old.

Jamie Hopcutt was part of the Ostersund side that narrowly lost to Arsenal over two legs in the 2017-18 Europa League

"Everyone in the English game knows about him now, particularly since the Europa League, and I think he's attracted interest from a lot of clubs because I don't know if there's a more successful English manager around.

"When I look at the people that Premier League and big Championship clubs are employing they are not better than Graham. Some of them get jobs because of their name or reputation.

"There's been a tendency to recruit foreign managers and coaches and they haven't done what Graham has done.

"In England you don't get time to progress and play the way you want - it's a lot more ruthless. Here the chairman [Daniel Kindberg] has put his faith in him to build what he wants and play the way he wants."