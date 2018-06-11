Joao Carvalho: Nottingham Forest in advanced talks to sign Benfica midfielder

From the section

Joao Carvalho is a Portugal Under-21 international

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to sign Benfica midfielder Joao Carvalho for a club-record fee of £10m.

BBC Radio Nottingham understands the Championship side hope to have the deal completed by the end of the week.

The 21-year-old Portugal Under-21 international made eight appearances for Benfica in 2017-18.

The station also reports that Forest are hoping to sign Carvalho's team-mate, striker Diogo Goncalves, 21, from the Portuguese side.

Forest's current record signing is striker Britt Assombalonga, who joined from Peterborough for £5.5m in August 2014.

The Reds sold him to Middlesbrough for £15m in July 2017.