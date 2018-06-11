Domenec Torrent: Man City assistant leaves after 11 years with Pep Guardiola

Domenec Torrent (right) has worked alongside Pep Guardiola at three different top-flight clubs

Manchester City's assistant manager Domenec Torrent has left the club after 11 years working with Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard is moving to the Blues' sister club New York City to replace Patrick Vieira, who is leaving for French side Nice.

Torrent, 55, was Guardiola's assistant at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City - winning 24 trophies - but said he was keen to return to management.

He previously managed City's Spanish feeder club Girona in 2005-06.

In a statement on the New York club's website, Torrent said he had enjoyed "a wonderful 11 years working alongside my colleague and close friend Pep Guardiola".

But he added: "It has always been my ambition to manage a team again and I really couldn't have hoped for a better opportunity than at this football club.

"I know we have a very talented team. I have watched many of the matches and I enjoy the way the team plays and I now can't wait to begin working with the players on the training pitch."

Could the move allow Arteta to step up? - analysis

BBC Sport's Simon Stone

Torrent's appointment is interesting for a number of reasons.

His contract runs to 2020, meaning it will finish six months before Guardiola's is due to expire at Manchester City, therefore offering an obvious opening to link up together again should the pair both wish.

Possibly most intriguing of all though is what it means for Guardiola's coaching team.

Last month, it was felt the newest member, Mikel Arteta, would be leaving for Arsenal. In the end, the Gunners went for Unai Emery to replace Arsene Wenger.

However, with Patrick Vieira now stepping outside the CFG fold to gain greater managerial experience, will Arteta be given more responsibility by Guardiola, which, in two years' time, could put him in pole position to become the next City manager?