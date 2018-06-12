Ryan Bird: Maidenhead United sign Dover Athletic striker

Ryan Bird scored 16 National League goals for Dover last season

Maidenhead United have signed striker Ryan Bird from National League rivals Dover Athletic.

The 30-year-old former Portsmouth, Cambridge United and Yeovil Town man spent one season with Dover after leaving Newport County in 2017.

He has joined Maidenhead on an undisclosed-length deal and is their fourth summer signing after turning down Dover's offer of a new contract.

Bird scored the opener when the teams drew 1-1 at Dover in October 2017.