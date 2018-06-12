Paul Farman: Stevenage sign long-serving Lincoln City keeper

From the section

Paul Farman joined Lincoln City from Gateshead in 2012 after a successful loan spell

Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Paul Farman from League Two rivals Lincoln.

The 29-year-old spent seven seasons at Sincil Bank and was the club's player of the season in 2015.

Farman made 228 appearances for the Imps, keeping clean sheets against Ipswich and Premier League side Burnley in Lincoln's 2016/17 FA Cup run to the quarter-finals.

Stevenage finished in 16th place in League Two last season with 55 points, nine points above the relegation zone.

