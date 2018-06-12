England World Cup squad

Harry Kane
England captain Harry Kane makes the final checks as he prepares to leave for the World Cup
The England squad
The England front row prepare for their photographs
England manager Gareth Southgate in good spirits
England boss Gareth Southgate jokes with assistant Steve Holland before the official team photograph
The England squad
The England squad assembles for the official team photograph
England players prepare to leave for Russia
Dele Alli, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Raheem Sterling make their final adjustments ahead of the official team photograph
England players leave St George's Park
The England squad prepare to board the team coach from St George's Park en route to Russia

Top Stories