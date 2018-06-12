Harry Toffolo: Lincoln City sign former Millwall defender

Harry Toffolo in action for Doncaster Rovers
Harry Toffolo did not make a senior appearance for Millwall last season

League Two club Lincoln City have signed defender Harry Toffolo following his release from Millwall.

The left-back, 22, has signed a two-year contract with the Imps.

Former England under-20 international Toffolo joined Championship side Millwall in January from Norwich City, where he began his career as a trainee.

He previously had loan spells at Swindon Town, Rotherham, Peterborough, Scunthorpe and Doncaster, and has made 66 league starts so far in his career.

"He was a big part of Norwich's team that won the FA Youth Cup, and he's a really bright young player with a fantastic future in the game ahead of him," Imps boss Danny Cowley told the club website.

