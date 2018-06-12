World Cup 2018: Player Rater available for every match in Russia

The World Cup kicks off this week and BBC Sport is giving you the chance to have your say on the players' performances at Russia 2018.

The BBC Sport Player Rater will be available for every game of the tournament, which starts on Thursday.

You will be able rate each player out of 10 from 30 minutes into the game until 30 minutes after full-time, with the results available after live rating has closed.

The tool is easy to use - just tap or click on the rating out of 10 you want to give each player. Here are the results of the Champions League final Player Rater as an example.

You will be able to see the average rating of each player live and share your ratings with friends - will you agree with them and the rest of the world?

And how will your ratings stack up with the views of our team of BBC pundits?