Ezri Konsa: Brentford sign defender from Charlton Athletic

Championship side Brentford have signed England Under-21 defender Ezri Konsa from Charlton for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old centre-back has agreed an initial three-year contract, with the Bees having the option of extending the deal for a further 12 months.

Konsa featured 86 times for the Addicks after making his debut in August 2016.

"Ezri was much sought after and we are very happy that he has chosen us to continue his development," Bees head coach Dean Smith told the club website.

"It is a really exciting signing for us because of his age, potential and attitude."

Konsa was part of the England squad which won the Under-20 World Cup in June last year and helped the Under-21s win the Toulon Tournament this month.

