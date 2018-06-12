Manny Parry: Boreham Wood sign Dover Athletic defender

Manny Parry joined Dover from Braintree in June 2017

Boreham Wood have signed defender Manny Parry from league rivals Dover.

Parry, 24, made 46 appearances in his one season with the National League club, scoring five times.

Boreham Wood, who have not disclosed the length of Parry's deal, lost 2-1 to Tranmere in the National League promotion final last season.

Boss Luke Garrard told the club website: "He ticks a lot of my boxes - he is powerful, athletic, very, very strong and scores goals from defence."

