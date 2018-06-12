Thomas Isherwood: Bradford City sign Bayern Munich II defender on two-year deal
Bradford City have signed Bayern Munich II defender Thomas Isherwood on a two-year deal.
The 20-year-old former Sweden under-19 international had a trial with Scottish side Rangers at the end of last season.
He is the third player to join managerless Bantams this summer after full-back Joe Riley and midfielder Josh Wright.
Bradford, who are looking for a new boss after Simon Grayson left in May, finished 11th in League One in 2017-18.
