Charlie Telfer signs one-year deal with Greenock Morton

Charlie Telfer (right) spent three years at Dundee United after signing from Rangers

Former Rangers and Dundee United midfielder Charlie Telfer has signed for Greenock Morton on a one-year deal.

Telfer, 22, had spent the last year in the Netherlands with Almere City in the Eerste Divisie.

"He's a top-class football player, a fantastic professional, who I know very well from my time at Dundee United," Morton manager Ray McKinnon told the club website.

"He played almost every game as we went to the play-offs."

McKinnon added: "He then went to Holland for a new experience - he's that type of person; he likes to experience life - and thoroughly enjoyed it.

"We knew his contract was coming up and we'd been in contact over the last three or four weeks and I'm thrilled to have been able to entice him to Morton.

"There were two or three other clubs interested but we'd been at him constantly and the way we'd worked together previously probably swung it our favour. He'll be a great addition to the Morton squad."

Telfer is McKinnon's third new recruit following the recent additions of Chris Millar and Gregor Buchanan.