Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Arsenal midfielder signs long-term contract extension
Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has signed a long-term contract extension with the Premier League side.
Maitland-Niles made his Arsenal debut in 2014 aged 17, and has played 28 matches for the Gunners.
The 20-year-old also made 30 appearances for Ipswich Town during a season-long loan spell with the Championship side in 2015-16.
He has captained England at youth level and was part of the side that won the Under-20 World Cup in June 2017.