Jordan Storey: Preston North End sign Exeter City defender
Championship side Preston North End have signed defender Jordan Storey from Exeter City for an undisclosed fee.
The 20-year-old centre-back scored two goals in 17 appearances for the Grecians last season and has agreed a four-year deal with the Lilywhites.
"It is a new challenge for me and I can't wait to get started at a big club," he told the club website.
"The manager [Alex Neil] is going to mould me and build me into the best player that I can [be] hopefully."
