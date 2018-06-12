Jordan Storey: Preston North End sign Exeter City defender

Jordan Storey came through the youth ranks at Exeter and made his first-team debut in August 2016

Championship side Preston North End have signed defender Jordan Storey from Exeter City for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old centre-back scored two goals in 17 appearances for the Grecians last season and has agreed a four-year deal with the Lilywhites.

"It is a new challenge for me and I can't wait to get started at a big club," he told the club website.

"The manager [Alex Neil] is going to mould me and build me into the best player that I can [be] hopefully."

