George Williams: Forest Green sign ex-Fulham midfielder

George Williams scored one goal in 11 appearances while on loan at St Johnstone last season

Forest Green Rovers have signed midfielder George Williams on a two-year deal after his release by Fulham.

The 22-year-old played 17 times for the Cottagers, although he spent much of the past two seasons on loan at MK Dons and St Johnstone respectively.

Williams, capped seven times by Wales, made his international debut against the Netherlands in 2014 and was part of their Euro 2016 squad.

"I'm really looking forward to being a part of the team," he said.

"After coming down here last week, speaking to the manager and finding out a bit more about him, the chairman and the ambitions they have for the club, everything was perfect for me.

"That's why I've come to Forest Green. I had options to go elsewhere but after speaking to the manager everything just seemed right so I'm really positive and hopefully I can do well at Forest Green"

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.