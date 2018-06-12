Poland Women 2-3 Scotland Women: Shelley Kerr 'proud' as they claim late win

Scotland's Emma Mitchell battles Poland's Katarzyna Daleszcyk

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr praised the character of her side after a dramatic final 12 minutes kept their World Cup 2019 dream alive.

The Scots trailed Poland 2-0 in Kielce after Dzesika Jazek's early opener and Sophie Howard's own goal.

But Kim Little, Jane Ross and Lisa Evans scored in a thrilling 3-2 win.

"The energy, the desire, the will, the passion to go and win the game just shows the character that they've got," Kerr told BBC Scotland.

"That's a couple of games now that we've come from behind but I felt at 2-0 we were hard done by.

"I'll definitely need time to reflect on this one I think."

Scotland striker Jane Ross began the game on the bench

Kim Little started the comeback when her free-kick evaded everyone and found its way into the far corner, before substitute Jane Ross drilled Scotland level three minutes later.

And, after Erin Cuthbert and Little had struck the woodwork, Lisa Evans raced clear to score a 90th-minute winner.

Kerr blamed a lack of communication for her side falling behind in a game she felt they controlled.

"It's something we need to eradicate from the game as I might end up having a heart attack," expressed a relieved Kerr.

"We say all the time that's what pressure does to you in a game as it changes your decision-making process, and they're getting better at it all the time. If you want to compete on the European and world stage you need to get better and develop that."

Ross was a surprise name among the substitutes, finally making her entrance two minutes after Howard's own goal.

Kerr said: "It was so tough for us to leave Jane Ross out, it's been 10 games myself and Andy [Thompson] have been in charge of, this is the 11th, and she's started every one of them.

"But we thought Erin could hold the ball up and I thought she was magnificent, but we knew that Jane coming on was likely to pose a threat and she's always likely to get you a goal.

"There were so many good performances today but we looked at the bench and it's brilliant in its strength in depth, and even the players who were in the stand today - there's so much competition.

"The pleasing thing for me is that any team with 15 minutes to go that can come back from two goals down, to have that character to go on and win the game. It says a lot about them and I'm really proud of them for their performance.

"Albeit there's things we'll scrutinise and do better, but overall I'm one happy coach right now."

Scotland manager Shelley Kerr (right)

Switzerland's 5-0 win over Belarus means Scotland remain in second place in Group 2, three points behind the Swiss who they play next at home in August.

The Scots lost 1-0 to the Swiss in April and need to better that result in the return and beat Albania four days later to seal top spot.

Only the group winners qualify automatically, with the four best runners-up going into two-legged play-offs.

"We wanted for the remaining games to be in a position where we are right on their tails," said Kerr.

"It's brilliant for us that we've bridged the gap a little bit and it makes this game really interesting at home against Switzerland.

"Our home support has been brilliant, we haven't lost at home yet so it's everything to play for."