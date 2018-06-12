Raul Jimenez: Wolves sign Mexico forward on loan from Benfica

Raul Jimenez will wear the number nine shirt for Mexico at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Wolves have signed Mexico forward Raul Jimenez on a season-long loan deal from Portuguese side Benfica.

Jimenez, 27, has scored 14 goals in 62 games for Mexico and is part of their World Cup squad in Russia.

He moved to Benfica in 2015 after a season at Atletico Madrid and has 31 goals in 120 appearances for the Primeira Liga side.

Meanwhile, striker Benik Afobe, 25, has moved to Championship side Stoke - just 11 days after joining Wolves.

Jimenez won consecutive Primeira Liga titles with Benfica in 2016 and 2017, in addition to the Portuguese Cup and Portuguese League Cup.

He began his career with Mexican side Club America and won two Liga MX titles with his boyhood club.

At the 2012 Olympics in London, Jimenez came on as a late substitute in Mexico's 2-1 win over Brazil in the gold-medal match at Wembley.

