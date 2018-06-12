Frankie Raymond: Bromley midfielder signs new deal with National League club

Frankie Raymond made 28 National League appearances for Bromley last season

Bromley midfielder Frankie Raymond has signed a new contract to keep him with the National League club.

The 25-year-old joined the club from Dagenham and Redbridge in 2017 and scored three goals in 27 appearances for Bromley last season.

"I'm absolutely delighted. With the season we had last year, it's good to keep as much of the squad together as possible," Raymond told the club's official website.

"Hopefully we can push on even more."