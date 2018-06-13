Lisa Evans says Scotland 'need' to reach the 2019 World Cup

Lisa Evans' late goal gave Scotland a 3-2 win over Poland in Kielce

Lisa Evans insists Scotland "need" to be at the World Cup finals in France next year after a thrilling 3-2 win against Poland kept their hopes alive.

The Scots are three points behind Group 2 leaders Switzerland, who they meet next in the penultimate qualifier.

Scotland lost 1-0 away to the Swiss in April and need to better that result in the return to go above them.

"We have had a taste of it at [Euro 2017]," Evans said after Scotland recovered from 2-0 down in Kielce.

"Having that taste, it makes you more hungry to be there and be at these big tournaments.

"That's what we are striving for. I think with the players that we have and a performance like this we definitely need to be at that World Cup."

Scotland's Emma Mitchell battles for possession with Poland's Katarzyna Daleszcyk

Group winners progress to the finals while the four best runners-up enter two-legged play-offs.

The Scots are currently the fourth-best second-placed side after their comeback win in Poland.

Dzesika Jaszek lobbed the hosts into an early lead from a tight angle before Sophie Howard turned a cross into her own net to double the deficit in the second half.

Kim Little's free-kick 12 minutes from time evaded everyone to pull one back, then Jane Ross drilled a low shot into the corner.

Cuthbert and Little hit the frame of the goal before Evans' dramatic late winner.

"There's everything to play for," said Evans. "We know that now. We knew that we had to come here and get three points.

"We knew how good Poland were. They gave us a really good game in Scotland. Now it's just focusing on Switzerland."

Poland were 2-0 ahead before Scotland scored three times in the final 12 minutes

Evans was quick to point out the evolution of the Scotland squad has been the result of a lot of progressive work.

"Credit to [former head coach] Anna Signeul as well, she's put a lot of foundations in place, especially in women's football in Scotland," she explained.

"Obviously with Shelley coming in the team has changed completely. We like to think of ourselves as a possession-based footballing team. We want to entertain people that come and watch."

Midfielder Little believes the strength and depth in the squad is now evident.

"I'm pleased and proud of the team," said Little.

"Within the squad now we have more natural footballers. That just comes naturally to them to be calm, to be comfortable on the ball, to possess it.

"I think that was shown in the game. I think that helps when you're a little more stressed in the game when you need to make key decisions.

"There were a few changes from [beating] Belarus [last week] and you could arguably say there was no change in terms of strength. That's great for us as a team.

"It means the further we go in competitions the more likely we are to get results."