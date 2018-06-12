Lucas Torreira; Arsenal in talks to sign Uruguay midfielder from Sampdoria

By David Ornstein

BBC Sport

Lucas Torreira
Lucas Torreira made his Uruguay debut in March

Arsenal are in talks to sign Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira from Serie A side Sampdoria.

Strengthening central midfield is a priority for the Gunners and the 22-year-old is seen as an ideal fit technically and at a reported £26m, would fall within their budget.

Arsenal are also keen to recruit a goalkeeper this summer.

No agreement has been reached yet for Torreira, who is in Russia for the World Cup.

The Gunners have signed Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free from Juventus, while a move for Borussia Dortmund's Greece centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos will be confirmed in July.

