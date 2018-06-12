Lucas Torreira; Arsenal in talks to sign Uruguay midfielder from Sampdoria

Lucas Torreira made his Uruguay debut in March

Arsenal are in talks to sign Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira from Serie A side Sampdoria.

Strengthening central midfield is a priority for the Gunners and the 22-year-old is seen as an ideal fit technically and at a reported £26m, would fall within their budget.

Arsenal are also keen to recruit a goalkeeper this summer.

No agreement has been reached yet for Torreira, who is in Russia for the World Cup.

The Gunners have signed Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free from Juventus, while a move for Borussia Dortmund's Greece centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos will be confirmed in July.