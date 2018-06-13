Dayle Southwell: FC Halifax Town sign Guiseley striker on two-year contract

Dayle Southwell started his career with Grimsby

FC Halifax Town have signed striker Dayle Southwell on a two-year contract from Guiseley.

He scored seven goals in 18 games after joining on a two-and a-half-year deal.

But the 24-year-old was eager not to drop down a level after Guiseley's relegation from the National League at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Halifax boss Jamie Fullarton told the club website getting the deal done had been a "long, drawn out process" and needed a patience behind the scenes.

"I have no doubts the effort by all involved to bring Dayle to the club will pay dividends with what he will contribute on the pitch," Fullarton added.

Southwell also played for Grimsby Town, Boston United and Wycombe Wanderers before joining Guiseley.

