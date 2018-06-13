Premier League: 2018-19 season fixtures to be announced

Manchester City celebrate after winning the 2017-18 Premier League title. Will they defend it?

Fixtures for the 2018-19 Premier League season will be announced at 09:00 BST on Thursday, 14 June.

Dates for all 380 matches will be revealed, with the league campaign running from 11 August to 19 May.

Tottenham must confirm by Friday whether they will need to use Wembley - their home ground for 2017-18 - for any games next season.

It is unclear if their state-of-the-art £850m new stadium will be available in time for the start of the new season.

Four rounds of Premier League fixtures are scheduled to be played before the first international break, which is over the weekend of 8 and 9 September.

The league resumes on 15 September, before the Champions League group stage begins on September 18.

Manchester City are the reigning champions, with promoted sides Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham and Cardiff City all returning to the Premier League.

Full fixtures for all three divisions of the English Football League will be announced the following week, on Thursday, 21 June.