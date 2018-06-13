Frankie Bunn: Oldham Athletic appoint new manager on one-year deal

League Two club Oldham have appointed former Latics striker Frankie Bunn as their new manager on a one-year deal.

The 55-year-old has succeeded Richie Wellens, who left the club on 8 June.

Under Wellens, Oldham were relegated to the fourth tier on the final day of the League One season in May.

Bunn scored 35 goals in 88 appearances during his three years as an Oldham player and has coached at several clubs, but has never managed in the English Football League before.

More to follow.