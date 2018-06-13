Erhun Oztumer: Bolton Wanderers sign Walsall midfielder on a two-year deal

Erhun Oztumer was named in the PFA League One team of the year last season

Bolton Wanderers have signed midfielder Erhun Oztumer following the expiry of his contract at Walsall.

The 26-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Trotters, having opted to leave the Saddlers after scoring 32 goals in 95 games over two seasons.

Oztumer, who was a Charlton youth player before spells at Sivasspor, Anadolu Uskudar and Peterborough, was named in League One's team of the year.

"I am excited to test myself in the Championship," Oztumer said.

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson added: "We're really pleased with the signing of Erhun.

"He has been one of the most productive players in League One over the past few seasons for a team in and around the bottom half of the table.

"We're very much looking forward to working with him over the next couple of years."

