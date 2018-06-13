Joe Dodoo: Blackpool sign Rangers striker on loan

League One club Blackpool have signed striker Joe Dodoo on a season-long loan deal from Rangers.

The 22-year-old, who has made 27 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side, spent the first half of last season on loan with Charlton.

Dodoo, who has represented England at under-18 level, began his career at Leicester and joined Rangers in 2016.

"He can play in a variety of positions across the front line," said Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer.

