World Cup 2018: Spain sack manager Julen Lopetegui two days before first match

Spain sacked head coach Julen Lopetegui after he was named the new Real Madrid boss - two days before their opening World Cup match against Portugal.

Real Madrid announced on Tuesday that Lopetegui would succeed Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu on a three-year-deal.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) said it had dismissed the 51-year-old because the negotiation occurred "without any information to the RFEF".

The World Cup in Russia starts on Thursday.

"I know it's a very difficult situation. I know there's going to be criticism whatever I do," said RFEF president Luis Rubiales, who was told of Lopetegui's new role five minutes before it was announced.

"I'm sure this will, in time, make us stronger. I admire Julen very much, I respect him very much. He seems a top trainer and that makes it harder to make the decision.

"You can't do things this way, two or three days before the World Cup. We have been compelled to make this decision."

Lopetegui became Spain manager in 2016 following Vicente del Bosque's retirement, and remained unbeaten through his reign.

Spain won 14 of 20 games with Lopetegui in charge, drawing the remaining six.

Spain begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on Friday in a match live on BBC One (19:00 BST kick-off).