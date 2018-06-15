Carabao Cup first-round draw: Frank Lampard's Derby County to face Oldham Athletic

Frank Lampard won the EFL Cup with Chelsea in 2005 and 2007

Frank Lampard's first cup game as Derby County manager will be away to Oldham Athletic following the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Lampard won the competition twice as a player with Chelsea, and the tie was one of 35 first-round fixtures drawn in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

Beaten Championship play-off finalists Aston Villa will travel to League Two side Yeovil Town.

Last season's semi-finalists Bristol City will host Plymouth in round one.

Lee Johnson's side beat Argyle 5-0 at the same stage last season before going on to defeat four top-flight clubs on their way to the last four, where they lost to eventual winners Manchester City over two legs.

The only relegated Premier League side in the draw, West Bromwich Albion, face a tricky-looking tie at home to newly-promoted League One side Luton Town.

Third-tier Sunderland will host Championship club Sheffield Wednesday, big-spending Nottingham Forest will meet Bury and Leeds United, under new boss Marcelo Bielsa, have been drawn at home to Bolton.

Ties will be played in the week commencing Monday, 13 August.

Northern section

Blackpool v Barnsley

Carlisle United v Blackburn Rovers

Crewe Alexandra v Fleetwood Town

Grimsby Town v Rochdale

Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers

Macclesfield Town v Bradford City

Mansfield Town v Accrington Stanley

Middlesbrough v Notts County

Nottingham Forest v Bury

Oldham Athletic v Derby County

Port Vale v Lincoln City

Preston North End v Morecambe

Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic

Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield United v Hull City

Shrewsbury Town v Burton Albion

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday

Tranmere Rovers v Walsall

Southern section