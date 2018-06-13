Rebecca Spencer: West Ham Ladies sign former Chelsea goalkeeper

Rebecca Spencer made two league appearances last season

West Ham Ladies have signed goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer following her departure from Chelsea in May.

The 27-year-old is the club's first signing since being accepted into the top tier of the Women's Super League.

Spencer has previously played for Arsenal and Birmingham but only made four appearances for Emma Hayes' side last season.

"I know West Ham is looking to attract new players who want to go on a new journey with the club," she said.

"The vision and aspiration at West Ham is great and is something I really want to be a part of."

