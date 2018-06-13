Emmanuel Sonupe: Stevenage sign Kidderminster Harriers winger
Stevenage have signed former England youth international winger Emmanuel Sonupe from Kidderminster Harriers for an undisclosed five-figure fee.
The 22-year-old scored 15 goals from a total of 47 games last season.
"It is an exciting time and I am eager to meet the lads and prove myself," he told the club website.
Sonupe began his career at Tottenham but did not play a first-team game for the Premier League club before joining St Mirren and then Northampton.
