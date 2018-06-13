St Mirren: Stephen McGinn - I want to prove I'm a Premiership player

McGinn led St Mirren to the Scottish Championship title last season

St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn aims to show he can compete with the best in Scottish football when Saints return to the top flight in the new season.

The midfielder, a major influence in the Paisley club gaining promotion to the Premiership, hopes to continue his impressive form on the big stage.

"I want to prove to everyone that I am a Premiership player," he said.

"Just like the other boys in the team, we want to prove we can play at the top level in this country."

Returning from Wycombe Wanderers in January 2017 to the club where he started his career has proved a good move for 29-year-old McGinn.

"When I went to the Championship with St Mirren, the objective was to be in it for as little time as possible," he told BBC Scotland.

"It all worked out well as we managed to stay up and avoid relegation and then win the league the next year."

Next season he will have younger brother Paul, 27, alongside him after the defender's summer switch from Partick Thistle following their relegation from the Premiership.

Paul McGinn will join brother Stephen at the Buddies next season after leaving Partick Thistle

"When I played with him at Dundee, him and Greg Stewart were a strong part of our team that got to the top six," McGinn recalled.

"Although he had a stop-start season at Partick last term, he's desperate to prove to our fans he can play here. It didn't work for him last time he was here so he definitely wants to do well."

With his other brother John still at Hibernian, assuming the Scotland midfielder doesn't leave Easter Road this summer, Stephen can't wait to find out when they will be in direct opposition, with the fixtures for the new season to be announced on Friday.

"It's the game I'll be looking for first when the fixtures are announced," he added.

"There's no Morton [St Mirren's traditional rivals] this season so it's all about Hibs for me this season. The rivalry changes; it becomes a very personal one.

"When Paul and John play against each other it's a lot more friendly. When it's me and John, there are a few more words exchanged.

"I view him as one of the top players in the country and I like testing myself against them and trying to get the upper hand.

"I think that's why my Mum doesn't come to the game. It doesn't happen for her, the game just doesn't exist!"

'John and Hibs have been so good for each other'

Speculation over McGinn Jr's future continues, with Celtic, Sunderland and Aston Villa among clubs reportedly interested in his services.

But Stephen believes Hibs remains a good match for his youngest brother's talents.

"It's been the case for the last three transfer windows, but until someone comes and puts a bid in, he'll be a Hibs player. He's got a year left on his contract," he noted.

Stephen's youngest brother John added two more caps to his tally on Scotland's summer tour

"Usually the case in Scotland is if you don't play for one of the Old Firm, you have to leave to further your career to get in the Scotland squad.

"John and Hibs have been so good for each other, that's not needed to be the case. He's a Scotland regular and a regular in the Hibs team playing at the top level of the game.

"Last year him and Scott Brown were, in my opinion, the best two players in the country, so I don't think there's any need to change it unless it's something you really can't turn down."

McGinn was speaking as St Mirren renamed their stadium The Simple Digital Arena, after agreeing a four-year, six-figure deal with the communications company.