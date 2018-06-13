Gemma Davison: Chelsea Women winger leaves Women's Super League champions

Gemma Davison scored twice in 13 league games for Chelsea last season

Chelsea Women winger Gemma Davison has left after a four-year spell with the Women's Super League champions.

Davison scored 14 goals in 78 appearances for Chelsea after signing from Liverpool in 2014.

The 31-year-old featured 24 times in all competitions last season as Chelsea won the FA Cup and the league title.

"It has been a privilege to have shared the success of winning two league titles and two FA Cups with such a great group," she wrote on Instagram.

"I look forward to the next exciting opportunity in my career."

