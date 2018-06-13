Craig Conway: Blackburn Rovers winger signs new initial one-year deal

Craig Conway played for Dundee United and Ayr in Scotland before moving south

Blackburn Rovers winger Craig Conway has signed a new one-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

The ex-Scotland international, 33, came to Ewood Park from Cardiff in 2014 and has played 174 times, helping them gain promotion from League One in 2017-18.

Conway has scored 20 goals in his time at Rovers and had been in contract talks since the end of the season.

He has joined striker Danny Graham in signing fresh terms to stay with Tony Mowbray's side this week.