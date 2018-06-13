Graham Burke: Preston North End sign Shamrock Rovers striker

Graham Burke came off the bench for his Republic of Ireland debut against France last month

Preston North End have signed Republic of Ireland striker Graham Burke from Shamrock Rovers on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old scored his first international goal on his full debut against the United States on 2 June.

He had scored nine goals in 16 games in the League of Ireland this season.

"All young players want to improve and the ambitions we have, as individuals and as a group, are to get into the Premier League," Burke said.

Championship side Preston have signed four players this summer, while Burke joins fellow countrymen Callum Robinson, Sean Maguire, Daryl Horgan and Alan Browne at Deepdale.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.