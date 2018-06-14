Wales goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts joins Chris Coleman in China

Tony Roberts (left) with Gareth Bale and former Wales manager Chris Coleman

Wales goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts has left his role at Swansea City and join Chris Coleman at Hebei China Fortune.

Coleman was this week appointed manager of the Chinese Super League club on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Former Wales and Queens Park Rangers keeper Roberts will form part of Coleman's backroom team.

Roberts, 48, was part of Coleman's coaching staff with Wales having joined the set up in August 2016.

He replaced Martyn Margetson who left to become England goalkeeping coach, a role he has during this summer's World Cup.

It is unclear whether Roberts would retain his role with Wales, as decisions around non-full-time backroom staff are left with the manager.

Ryan Giggs replaced Coleman as Wales manager in January and opted to continue with Roberts in his coaching team alongside new appointments Albert Stuivenberg and Tony Strudwick.

Roberts combined his Wales duties with his role at Swansea, a position he has held since June 2015.

The move leaves new Swansea manager Graham Potter short of a goalkeeping coach having only been formally confirmed as boss on Monday.

Potter joined Swansea from Ostersunds FK, bringing with him assistant Billy Reid and recruitment analyst Kyle Macaulay.