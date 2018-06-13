Paris St-Germain cleared of breaching financial fair play rules

Paris St-Germain have been cleared of breaching financial fair play (FFP) rules by Uefa, but the club will remain "under close scrutiny".

Uefa opened an investigation into PSG's spending in September.

It came after PSG broke the world record transfer fee in August 2017 when they signed Neymar for £200m.

PSG's transfer dealings from last summer onwards, which could include the signing of Kylian Mbappe for £165.7m, will be monitored.

More to follow.