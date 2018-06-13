BBC Sport - This will get you in the mood for the World Cup - BBC Sport's World Cup 2018 opener

This will get you in the mood for the World Cup...

For every football fan, the World Cup provides a melting pot of memories and emotions. And there is always a guarantee to see something you've never seen before. Russia 2018 is about to begin.

Watch MOTD 2018 World Cup Preview - Wednesday, 13 June at 22:45 on BBC One.

READ MORE: Football showpiece set to begin in Russia

Watch live coverage on BBC TV, Red Button and iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online.

Fifa World Cup 2018 video

Video

Who is Alex Iwobi's favourite team Nigeria roommate?

Video

Neymar & Coutinho egged in Brazil training

Video

History of World Cup balls - with freestyle world champion Cooke

Video

How the headmaster taught Spain a lesson

Video

BBC Sport add World Cup winner to Russia MOTD squad

Video

BBC World Cup pundits predict: who will lift the 2018 trophy?

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

World Cup is a life-changing opportunity - Shearer

Video

'It wasn't easy rooming with Gazza'

Video

'England players told they were too fat'

Video

Ronaldo v Messi: Who will have a better World Cup?

Video

Video

10 facts to get you in the World Cup mood

Video

I'm pleased England players are taking risks - Southgate

Video

Two-touch & team spirit: Young Lions on how to win a World Cup

Top Stories