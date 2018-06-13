Danny Johnson: Motherwell sign striker from Gateshead

Danny Johnson has become Motherwell's third signing of the summer

Motherwell have signed striker Danny Johnson from English National League side Gateshead on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old has scored 45 goals in the National League - England's fifth tier - and FA Cup over the past three seasons.

"I'm very excited to join the club," said Johnson, who will wear the number 24 shirt for The Steelmen.

"It's the next stage I've been working hard for. I feel I have progressed in the last few years."

The Middlesbrough-born player came through the youth ranks at his local side and neighbours Hartlepool, before a spell with Spaniards Real Murcia.

A prolific year with Guisborough Town, where he scored 56 goals in a single campaign, saw him sign for then-Championship side Cardiff City before loan spells at Tranmere Rovers and Stevenage preceded his move to Gateshead three years ago.

"We are delighted to add Danny to the team," said Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson. "He will add to our options up top and give us another goal-scoring threat.

"Danny has scored a lot of goals in the last few years and comes in from a level where we have signed a lot of players in recent times who have done very well for the club."

Johnson joins Northern Ireland defender Liam Donnelly and goalkeeper Mark Gillespie as new arrivals at Fir Park.

