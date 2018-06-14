Connor Goldson will thrive at Rangers - Gordon Greer

Connor Goldson played just three Premier League games for Brighton last season

Rangers have signed an impressive defender with a strong work ethic in Connor Goldson, believes his former Brighton team-mate Gordon Greer.

The 25-year-old centre-back has agreed a four-year deal to become manager Steven Gerrard's sixth new recruit.

"I can't speak highly enough of him," former Scotland centre-back Greer, 37, told BBC Scotland.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on him coming in but he is a fantastic young player with great attributes."

Greer was a regular at Brighton when Goldson arrived in August 2015 but after sustaining an injury midway through the season, struggled to regain his place as the youngster took his chance in his absence.

"He is big, strong, quick, very good on the ball, and the main thing for me is he wants to keep improving," Greer, now at Kilmarnock, said.

"The thing that really impressed me most about him was his attitude and his willingness to work and improve.

"When he first came in at Brighton, we were doing well in the Championship, finishing in the top six, getting to the play-offs.

"Connor just knuckled down, worked really hard and I admired that about him because I am similar myself.

"With a lot of players you can spot the talent, but maybe the attitude is not as good. Connor has got the talent but his attitude was so good, his willingness to improve."

'He has more than enough to play in the Premier League'

Goldson, who arrived at Brighton from League Two side Shrewsbury, helped the Seagulls reach the Championship play-offs in his first season.

But he played only 10 games the following term before being forced to undergo preventative heart surgery in February 2017 after routine screening uncovered "a possible risk factor".

After returning to fitness, he was restricted to just eight outings last season, and just three in the Premier League.

"He has not featured as much as I thought he might and I was surprised he didn't nail down a first-team place because I was really impressed with what he brought to the table," Greer said.

"I think it was just the personal preference of the manager - I don't think it is down to ability. He definitely has more than enough attributes to play in the Premier League."

Gordon Greer, now at Kilmarnock, left Brighton after losing his place to Goldson

Greer believes Goldson will benefit from playing alongside a more experienced centre-back, as he familiarises himself with the unique demands of playing for one side of the Old Firm.

"He is still developing as a centre-half himself. He has had experience playing for Shrewsbury and Brighton, but I think he needs somebody in there with him that is going to help him develop even more. He has got a lot of development still to do," Greer added.

"He is a fantastic player but I just feel with Rangers, there is so much pressure on the players, and the management to bring in the right players. He is definitely one who is going to give his all for the club and I am sure the fans will really take to him.

"The biggest thing for Connor might be the demands of the supporters. He is playing for a massive club now.

"Brighton - with all due respect - is a brilliant club and a great family club, but it is not the same pressure as playing for Rangers."