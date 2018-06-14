Premier League fixtures: Your club-by-club guide to the 2018-19 season

The Premier League fixtures for 2018-19 have been released.

Follow the links below for your team's fixtures in full.

Arsenal

Bournemouth

Brighton and Hove Albion

Burnley

Cardiff City

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Huddersfield Town

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

Watford

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story