Sophie Ingle: Chelsea Women sign Wales captain from Liverpool Ladies

Chelsea Women have re-signed Wales captain Sophie Ingle on a two-year contract from Liverpool Ladies.

The 26-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, joins the Women's Super League champions after two and a half seasons with Liverpool.

Ingle left Chelsea in 2013 and spent two seasons with Bristol before moving to Merseyside.

"I enjoyed my time at Liverpool, but this is a new challenge and I'm ready for it," she said.

"As soon as I got the call from Chelsea it was massive for me. I need to push on with my career and I've come to a club that is the number one in England, winning plenty of trophies, and I hope to do that here.

'They've got so much strength in depth in the squad. The club is full of international players and I'm excited to be training and playing with them day in, day out."

Ingle won her first full international cap in 2009 and has played more than 50 times for her country.