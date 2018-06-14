Jordan Williams: Rochdale sign Liverpool midfielder

Jordan Williams made one first-team appearance for Liverpool in the League Cup in 2014

League One side Rochdale have signed Liverpool midfielder Jordan Williams on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old joined Dale on loan from the Reds on the final day of the transfer window last summer and made 14 appearances before his season was curtailed by a knee injury.

He made one appearance for Liverpool's first team in 2014 and has also played on loan for Notts County and Swindon.

"I feel as though I've got unfinished business here," said Williams.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.